Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect prompts NTI day for Powell Co. Schools

Stanton shooting suspect
Stanton shooting suspect(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Powell County are on the hunt for a suspected shooter.

According to Stanton Police, 21-year-old Aaron Couch shot someone around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the Pine Creek subdivision.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police say Couch was last seen wearing a black and red leather jacket, blue jeans, and white and grey Nike tennis shoes.

His last known location was near Powell County High and Middle Schools. The district has opted to use an NTI day.

Couch has ties to Clay City, Winchester, and Lexington. He is considered armed and dangerous.

