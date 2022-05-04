Advertisement

Protesters rally for women’s reproductive rights in Lexington

Protesters gathered in downtown Lexington Tuesday and rallied for women’s reproductive rights.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
It was happening at the Fayette County Courthouse. It’s part of protest efforts happening nationwide, opposing the possibility of Roe v. Wade being struck down.

People we talked to said these type of events are reassuring because they show that people are coming together.

“I think it helps to see that your neighbors, people that you don’t even know about that aren’t in your circle, care about the same things that you do. That they also are concerned about their neighbors’ safety and their neighbors’ health and that is really important,” Reva Russell said.

Protesters also told us they were concerned about the after-effects this potential decision could have on the rights of transgender people.

