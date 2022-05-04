Somerset police issue Golden Alert for missing woman

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman.

Police said Mary Horback has been missing since April 26, when she was last seen moving out of her residence on Main St. in Somerset.

Horback was last seen leaving her residence in an unknown make/model white van.

If you have information that may help authorities locate Hornback, you’re asked call the Somerset Police Department at 606-678-5178 or Pulaski County 911 Communications Center at 606-678-5008, or contact your local law enforcement authorities.

