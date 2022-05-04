Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say the suspect in an early morning shooting that left one person critically injured is now in custody.

According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch has been taken into custody after an “extensive foot chase.”

Police say the shooting happened inside a car at Pine Creek Apartments in Stanton, just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. We are told Couch shot a man and then took off.

A woman who lives in this apartment complex told us the shooting happened during a disagreement over her car that got way out of hand. She didn’t want to be identified but said the shooting happened because she wanted her car back, but had no idea it would go this way.

“I wanted my car back. He wouldn’t give it back. He stayed gone and that’s why they even were here. To get my keys back,” she said. “I didn’t, didn’t know this was going to happen. I would have let him keep my car. I don’t care.”

We did some checking and discovered Couch has also been charged with some minor offenses such as criminal trespassing, menacing, fleeing or evading, with the most serious charge being attempted robbery. Records show he pleaded guilty to most of those and served time in jail.

Due to Couch’s last known location, before he was caught, being close to Powell County Middle and High School, school officials decided to transition to an NTI day for Wednesday.

