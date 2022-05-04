Advertisement

UK football players visit patients at Kentucky Children’s Hospital

WKYT News at 6:00 PM
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of special visitors returned to Kentucky Children’s Hospital for the first time in more than two years.

Members of the UK football team are the first in-person visitors to meet with children at the hospital. They were there to play games and sit with the children.

Doctors said having the players back is an important piece to help the children heal.

“A lot of times when we talk about how they interact, it’s not about the medicines they get to cure the disease or the cast of whatever it may be, it’s about the overall well being when they’re in an environment that they’re not used to,” said Dr. Scottie Day, the physician-in-chief at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Luke Fortner, who was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, was also there to meet with the children.

