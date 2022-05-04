Witness says Ky. mansion murder suspect attacked jail guard while breakfast was served

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The man charged in a deadly home invasion in Madison County appeared in court Wednesday morning for the most recent charges filed against him.

Shannon Gilday is charged with the murder of Jordan Morgan in February. Gilday is accused of breaking into her father, Wesley Morgan’s home and shooting her.

Gilday is now also charged with strangulation and assault.

According to witness testimony in court on Wednesday, Gilday was being served breakfast by a corrections officer when Gilday suddenly attacked the officer with his forearm, hit the officer’s throat and threw him to the ground.

The witness said another officer had to step in to get Gilday off the officer being attacked. The witness said they don’t know what led to the attack.

Gilday’s attorney says his client is dealing with mental illness.

The case was sent to the grand jury.

