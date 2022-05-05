Advertisement

Beshear predicts leeway for some action on medical cannabis

Medical marijuana
Medical marijuana(wafb)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear is sounding increasingly confident that he’ll have the leeway to take “at least some executive action” to make medical marijuana legally accessible in Kentucky.

It’s the governor’s strongest signal yet that he might singlehandedly allow medical marijuana for Kentuckians suffering from certain medical conditions.

His prediction Thursday comes as his legal team reviews his options on a long-running issue that stalled in the legislature.

Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky

The Democratic governor first floated the possibility of executive action a month ago. Since then, the latest bill to legalize medical marijuana died in the Republican-led state Senate.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Magee's Lexington
Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

The 27 Twin Drive-in will not be opening this summer. The family-run business had been open...
Landmark southern Ky. drive-in theater permanently closing
Signing Day typically means signing with a university for an athletic scholarship, but this day...
Frederick Douglass High School hosts Signing Day for seniors
On the evening of Monday May 2nd a car had driven off the side of Stoner Ave. toward Stoner...
Crews use sonar, magnets to fish out car submerged in Ky. creek
(Source: MGN)
Mistrial declared in Lexington murder case due to lack of jurors