Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Through Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a warmer wind kicking in across the state today and this is blowing in another threat for strong to severe storms. This threat arrives tonight and goes into Kentucky Oaks Day. The system responsible for the severe threat will also keep a few cool showers going into Kentucky Derby Day.

A warm front is lifting north through the state with temps surging into the 70s under the boundary. Thunderstorms start to rumble across western Kentucky and a few of these will get into central Kentucky by evening. The threat is there for severe storms, especially across the western half of the state.

This includes a small tornado risk.

Additional showers and storms will rumble through tonight into Kentucky Oaks Day as low pressure works in from the west. This action will be spiraling around that low and it’s going to look pretty amazing to see on radar.

Damaging winds, hail and a low tornado risk will be noted during this time. The Storm Prediction Center has the area in the severe storms risk.

This slow-moving system keeps some wraparound showers going on Kentucky Derby Day with the best chance in the east.

I’m hopeful we can get a drying sky over Churchill Downs as the day wears on. Temps are cool with readings likely staying in the upper 50s to low 60s across the eastern half of the state. The west will warm into the 65-70 degree range.

Sunday finds conditions improving and temps rising. That takes us into a week that’s likely to bring a surge of summertime temps.

