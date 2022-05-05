Crews use sonar, magnets to fish out car submerged in Ky. creek

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - A car had to be fished out of a Kentucky creek Wednesday.

According to the Paris Fire Department, on Monday evening, a car had driven off the side of Stoner Ave. toward Stoner Creek and became stuck and disabled on the creek bank.

The owner left the car until the next morning.

The owner came back the next day to try to get the car out, but, during the attempt, the car rolled down the bank and went into the creek, becoming submerged.

The fire department was called to help, but they were only able to look for the car for a short time before bad weather rolled in.

Crews returned Wednesday afternoon. While using sonar and magnets they were able to locate the car downstream from where it originally entered the creek.

No injuries were reported.

