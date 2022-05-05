Dashcam video, 911 calls released for JCPS bus accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two days after a JCPS bus hydroplaned during heavy rain on I-64, new details are coming in on calls made to police and police response to the accident.

The accident involved bus number 2015, which was carrying students to Noe Middle and DuPont Manual High schools.

JCPS spokesperson Mark Hebert said the bus rolled onto its side after hydroplaning. When it came to rest, the bus was off the right side of the interstate on its left side, facing the wrong direction.

There were about 19 calls made to dispatchers made around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, made both by children on the bus as well as people who witnessed the accident.

“Dispatcher: 911 Operator Murphy.

Witness 1: Oh my god. Hi, I’m on 64 and a bus just flipped over.

Witness 2: It’s a bunch of kids.

Witness 1: I saw it. It literally came and it went straight into the woods and it’s flipped over. Tons of cars are stopped.

Student 1 on bus: We crashed our bus and everyone is like hurt. {students screaming}

Student 2: We completely flipped over.

Witness 2: Got the back door open and I’m trying to pull them out.

Dispatcher: Okay

Student on the bus: Thank you so much.

{honking}

Dispatcher: Got help on the way.

{screaming}

Student 2: Driver, turn the bus off!

Witness 2: Come on baby. Y’all get off the bus.

Witness 3: Got middle and high school students.

Witness 1: You are not going to die, you are not going to die, calm down.

Dispatcher: Just stay put we’ve got responders on the way, okay?”

WAVE News also obtained six different dashboard camera video clips from St. Matthews police officers who responded. The officers can be seen weaving through traffic to get to the scene.

As officer Ed Louden pulls up to the scene, the bus can be seen flipped on its side in the tree line in the distance, but the view is quickly blocked by an emergency services vehicle.

EMS and paramedics can be seen on video pulling out gurneys for injured students. Any student rescues were edited out by the St. Matthews Police Department for privacy reasons.

From another angle, officer John Kaelin stayed on scene with other officers investigating the crash.

All 21 of the students were taken to three Louisville-area hospitals - Norton Children’s in downtown Louisville, Norton Children’s Brownsboro in northeast Louisville Metro and Norton Women’s and Children’s on Dutchmans Lane in St. Matthews - to be checked or treated for injuries. The driver was not injured, Hebert said.

JCPS Chief Operations Officer Chris Perkins said the bus driver had “responded appropriately” to the accident and no further training would be required for drivers based on the crash.

None of children had to spend the night at the hospital.

The interstate was reopened on Tuesday morning by 9:40 a.m.

