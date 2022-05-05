Advertisement

Frederick Douglass High School hosts Signing Day for seniors

Signing Day typically means signing with a university for an athletic scholarship, but this day was all about celebrating seniors who are going off to college for academics.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was Senior Signing Day Thursday morning at Lexington’s Frederick Douglass High School.

That typically means signing with a university for an athletic scholarship, but this day was all about celebrating seniors who are going off to college for academics.

The event had a prep rally feel in the gym as students signed senior commitment certificates with the college or university of their future.

Some students have full scholarships to area schools like UK, EKU, and Morehead State, but Carrie Hester is going to a school thousands of miles away, all the way to the west coast, UCLA.

“It’s good to kind of step out of your little safety box and kind of get to know yourself away from your family so you can grow into your own skin,” said Hester.

Her mom roots the pre-med biology major on from the stands as if it were a game. Hester said UCLA is a very tough school to get into with an acceptance rate of around 14%. Various publications list it as the number one public school in the nation.

She said the pandemic was a big hurdle in the application process.

“Coming out of COVID and having to apply to college from a quarantined bedroom was definitely something the entire senior class had to overcome,” Hester said.

Brent Edington is going to the University of Leeds, which is in England. He chose to learn in the UK… over UK.

“I’ve always wanted to go overseas, it’s just the easiest way to do it in the current times of things,” Edington said.

It’s common to get cheers in a gymnasium for signing day if you’re an athlete, but on this Thursday, it was about recognizing academic achievement.

“To be able to have this chance is really important. Just to be recognized. It’s a big accomplishment going to college itself but especially going overseas,” Edington said.

This is their first in-person senior signing day event since the pandemic began.

