Advertisement

Governor Beshear sues state officers

Governor Andy Beshear is suing all of Kentucky’s constitutional officers.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is suing all of Kentucky’s constitutional officers.

The governor filed suit Thursday afternoon against Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Secretary of State Michael Adams, State Treasurer Alison Ball, State Auditor Mike Harmon and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. All are Republicans.

The lawsuit is over House Bill 334. The measure would remove current members of the executive branch ethics commission. It shifts the majority of the appointments to the other state officers.

Governor Beshear vetoed the bill, but lawmakers overrode the veto.

Secretary of State Adams released this statement on the lawsuit:

This unexpected lawsuit pertains to House Bill 334, a good-government bill that prevents a governor from stacking the ethics commission with his cronies by allocating appointments among the constitutional officers.

I was disappointed in 2020 when the Governor vetoed emergency legislation to allow us to work together to save the election. Thank God he was overridden; I shudder to think what would have happened had his reckless act stood.

I was disappointed this year when the Governor vetoed a bipartisan election reform bill that every Democratic senator and most Democratic representatives voted for. Now I’m disappointed by his lawsuit to stop Democratic and Republican ethics appointees from working together.

The Governor is at his best on the occasions when he comes out of his partisan bunker, recognizes we are a two-party state, and treats others with respect. Vetoes and lawsuits, no matter how numerous, are not governing.

Beshear said the bill is unconstitutional and has called it another power grab by Republicans.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Magee's Lexington
Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

UK graduate Alison Porter hopes to give back to her underserved eastern Kentucky community...
UK grad says growing up in eastern Ky. motivated her career in medical field
There was heated public comment Thursday night as voters weighed in on Lexington Mayor Linda...
Lexington voters weigh in on affordable housing issues at mayor’s budget proposal meeting
Airbnb hosts see boom for Derby week in Louisville, Lexington
This year, one Horse Mania horse will stand out not for its design, but rather for the story it...
Horse Mania horse ‘Amazing April’ honors Lexington woman who battled breast cancer
WAVE News obtained six different dashboard camera video clips from St. Matthews police officers...
Dashcam video depicts police response to JCPS bus accident