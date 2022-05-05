How to cast your vote early in the Kentucky primary election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky primary election is just around the corner.

Early voting begins on May 12 and will last for three days, ending on May 14. Election Day is May 17 and polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are four ways to cast your vote in the upcoming Kentucky primary.

Election officials say people who can’t vote in person due to age or health reasons can mail an absentee ballot or drop it off at the county clerk’s office. People who may be out of town on election day, and have already requested an absentee ballot, can vote in-person absentee at the clerk’s office starting May 5, through the next five business days.

Early voting for this year’s primary will be at Kroger Field.

“You will enter in on the Alumni Drive side enter the Blue Lot, and you go into gate 11,” said Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr.

Blevins says people will get to use the new voting machines purchased in 2020 before the pandemic.

“Folks will now be voting on a paper ballot and then scanning it themselves into a scanner, for the first time for many of us,” said Blevins.

Blevins says the new machines are more efficient which will help people move through the lines quicker.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams is also encouraging younger people to sign up to be poll workers, noting that volunteers are still needed.

“Almost all of our poll workers are senior citizens. They’re not going to be with us forever. We got to have help,” said Sec. Adams.

Election officials say you must bring a government-issued ID to vote.

As a reminder, this election is a closed primary, which means you can only vote in the party you’re registered in. Independent voters can vote on nonpartisan issues.

