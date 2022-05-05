Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe weather threat grows for Oaks Day

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of your Thursday will be spent on the warm and dry side.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will begin blowing through the region later today. Some of what gets going might even be on the strong side. There is even a chance that some of those storms will be severe. Everyone will be in the all-clear for most of the day. The chances will not get cranked up until this evening and tonight.

Let’s break down the rest of this forecast.

THURSDAY EVENING

  • Strong to severe storms approach on Thursday evening
  • The primary threat for this round will be damaging winds
  • Heavy rain will be associated with this push of moisture

Once we open to door to the rain chances, they will not slow down very much at all. We’ll continue to watch strong to severe thunderstorms blow through the skies on Friday. There is a better chance of severe weather at that time.

OAKS DAY

  • Several rounds of showers & storms
  • These storms will produce strong winds & hail
  • There is even a small tornadic threat
  • Heavy rounds of rain are possible
  • High water issues are possible

We’ll be watching all of this closely!

