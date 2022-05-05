Advertisement

Kroger florists begin crafting ‘Lilies for the Fillies’ for Kentucky Oaks winner

The running of the Kentucky Oaks is only one day away, and Kroger florists are hard at work...
The running of the Kentucky Oaks is only one day away, and Kroger florists are hard at work handcrafting the prize for the winning filly.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The running of the Kentucky Oaks is only one day away, and Kroger florists are hard at work handcrafting the prize for the winning filly.

The Middletown Kroger store, located at 12501 Shelbyville Road, started crafting the “Lilies for the Fillies” garland for the winner of the Kentucky Oaks race on Thursday afternoon.

Kroger said the garland is 20 inches wide, 116 inches long and weighs about 20 pounds once fully completed. The garland, crafted with Stargazer lilies, represents femininity and strength, according to the store.

Florists at the Middletown Kroger have been creating the winning garland for the Kentucky Oaks since 1991.

(Story continues below)

The Middletown Kroger store, located at 12501 Shelbyville Road, started crafting the “Lilies...
The Middletown Kroger store, located at 12501 Shelbyville Road, started crafting the “Lilies for the Fillies” garland for the winner of the Kentucky Oaks race on Thursday afternoon.(WAVE News)

“We’re honored to be celebrating Kroger’s contribution to these traditions with our customers and race fans,” Ann Reed, Kroger Louisville Division President said. “For over 3 decades, Kroger has handcrafted both the Lilies for the Fillies and the Garland of Roses. We’re thankful for the effort and dedication of our floral designers, our store teams, and the many race fans that come to experience the making of the garlands at our Middletown store.”

The Middletown Kroger store will begin building the Garland of Roses for the Kentucky Derby winner starting on Friday at 2 p.m.

Customers are allowed to watch the creation of both garlands within the store before they are escorted to Churchill Downs and presented to the winners.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Magee's Lexington
Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Florent Geroux, Cyberknife's jockey, is thrilled with the attention and goodwill the horse’s...
Derby contender raises awareness of innovative cancer treatment
The PGA TOUR Barbasol Championship announced tickets to the 2022 Tournament will go on sale...
Barbasol Championship 2022 tickets set to go on sale
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) celebrates a basket against the Boston Celtics late in the...
Former UK star Tyler Herro named NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year
The Cats add a pair of transfers.
UK women’s basketball adds pair of SEC transfers