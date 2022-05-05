‘May the Fourth be with you:’ Fans celebrate Star Wars day in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - May the Fourth be with you!

Lexington celebrated the Star Wars holiday Wednesday night in Tandy Centennial Park, which was filled with Wookiees, Storm Troopers and Jedis.

There was a costume parade, and even live music from the saga.

Folks we talked to really had fun celebrating the fandom.

“We have been Star Wars fans for some years. I took my little boy to see the first Star Wars in the late 1970s. He’s now 51 years old and still loves Star Wars,” fan Brian Engle said.

The fun isn’t over though-- Thursday is “Revenge of the Fifth.”

