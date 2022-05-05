Advertisement

Mistrial declared in Lexington murder case due to lack of jurors

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge declared a mistrial in a Lexington murder case.

Marquess Smith and Marique Sturgis are facing murder, assault and robbery charges in connection with the 2016 death of 18-year-old Caleb Hallett.

They were supposed to go to trial Monday. However, our news partners at the Herald-Leader say the court couldn’t find enough qualified jurors.

Smith and Sturgis are due in court again Friday so a judge can set a new trial date.

In 2017, it was announced that prosecutors planned to seek the death penalty against Smith.

A third person, Christopher Allen, was also facing murder, assault and robbery charges. A fourth person, Rickey Auxier, was charged with robbery in the case.

Lexington Police arrested Marquess Smith, 19 and Marique Sturgis, 18, for Murder, Assault and two counts of Robbery.(WKYT)

