Advertisement

Police searching for KFC robbery suspect in Lexington

Lexington police are investigating a robbery at a KFC.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a robbery at a KFC.

It happened just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday at the restaurant’s location on Nicholasville Road.

Police said an armed man, wearing a mask, took money from a safe.

Witnesses told officers the man ran from the scene.

Police have K9 units out tracking.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Magee's Lexington
Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Lexington celebrated the Star Wars holiday Wednesday night in Tandy Centennial Park, which was...
‘May the Fourth be with you:’ Fans celebrate Star Wars day in Lexington
INTERVIEW: Bob Baffert talks about his Breeders' Cup contingent
Baffert angry in recorded calls after Medina Spirit drug test
WATCH | Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
WATCH | Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
Salute to All Star: Megan Harmon
WATCH | Salute to All Star: Megan Harmon