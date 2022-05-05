Police searching for KFC robbery suspect in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a robbery at a KFC.

It happened just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday at the restaurant’s location on Nicholasville Road.

Police said an armed man, wearing a mask, took money from a safe.

Witnesses told officers the man ran from the scene.

Police have K9 units out tracking.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

