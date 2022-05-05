Advertisement

Public Service Commission approves sale of Kentucky Power

(WSAZ)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Public Service Commission officially approved the sale of Kentucky Power from American Electric Power to Liberty Utilities, Inc. Thursday.

After an announcement in October 2021, Liberty officially filed to purchase Kentucky Power and AEP Kentucky Transmission Company, LLC in January 2022 for more than $2.8 billion, including taking on more than $1.2 billion in debt. American Electric Power is set to net $1.4 billion in cash after taxes and fees, which company officials indicated to the KSPC they would re-invest in renewable energy in other subsidiaries.

Liberty told the KPSC that it plans to retain all Kentucky Power employees with the same or similar pay and benefits.

The sale was approved with modifications, including a requirement that Kentucky Power customers receive a $30 million payment to make up for continued subsidization of activities with other AEP affiliates. Failure to address the issue will result in an additional $45 million payment to Kentucky Power customers.

Other modifications require the creation of a $43.5 million fund to offset restoration expenses and a proposed $40 million fuel adjustment clause credit.

Early Thursday, officials with Kentucky Power released a statement about the sale:

“The order from the KPSC affirms that Liberty’s ownership of Kentucky Power is the best path forward for customers, communities and employees. This is a significant step in completing the transaction by second quarter 2022 to ensure that customer benefits associated with Liberty’s commitments to customers and supporting economic growth in eastern Kentucky are realized. AEP is reviewing the details of the order and the additional conditions it contains. Additional regulatory approvals from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Public Service Commission of West Virginia are expected in the near future to allow the sale to be finalized by second quarter 2022 and the related benefits for customers to begin.”

Cynthia Wiseman, Vice President-External Affairs and Customer Service

Kentucky Power serves approximately 165,000 customers across 20 counties in Eastern Kentucky. The company also owns and operates the Big Sandy Natural Gas Plant in Lawrence County, and has a stake in the Mitchell coal-fired plant in Marshall County, W. Va.

You can read the documentation related to Wednesday’s ruling here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Magee's Lexington
Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

The 27 Twin Drive-in will not be opening this summer. The family-run business had been open...
Landmark southern Ky. drive-in theater permanently closing
Signing Day typically means signing with a university for an athletic scholarship, but this day...
Frederick Douglass High School hosts Signing Day for seniors
Medical marijuana
Beshear predicts leeway for some action on medical cannabis
On the evening of Monday May 2nd a car had driven off the side of Stoner Ave. toward Stoner...
Crews use sonar, magnets to fish out car submerged in Ky. creek
(Source: MGN)
Mistrial declared in Lexington murder case due to lack of jurors