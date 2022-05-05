Repass named COO of Baptist Health Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Greg Repass, MD, has been named chief operating officer at Baptist Health Lexington.

Repass, an internal medicine physician, has been with Baptist Health since 2013.

His leadership roles at Lexington have included involvement in several committees including Ethics, Pharmacy and Therapeutics, General Cardiology Council, and Medicine Peer Review.

His responsibilities expanded in 2015 when he became the assistant medical director of Hospital Medicine, and then director in 2017.

Repass also served as director of Hospital Medicine at Baptist Health Corbin from 2018 to 2020 as an extension of his leadership role in Lexington.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Repass has been heavily involved at a local, regional and system level. He was named vice president of Clinical Support and Physician Specialty Services at Baptist Health Lexington in 2021.

A Lexington native, Repass is a graduate of Transylvania University and the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. He served his residency at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.