Advertisement

Repass named COO of Baptist Health Lexington

Greg Repass, MD, has been named chief operating officer at Baptist Health Lexington.
Greg Repass, MD, has been named chief operating officer at Baptist Health Lexington.(Baptist Health Lexington)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Greg Repass, MD, has been named chief operating officer at Baptist Health Lexington.

Repass, an internal medicine physician, has been with Baptist Health since 2013. 

His leadership roles at Lexington have included involvement in several committees including Ethics, Pharmacy and Therapeutics, General Cardiology Council, and Medicine Peer Review.

His responsibilities expanded in 2015 when he became the assistant medical director of Hospital Medicine, and then director in 2017.

Repass also served as director of Hospital Medicine at Baptist Health Corbin from 2018 to 2020 as an extension of his leadership role in Lexington.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Repass has been heavily involved at a local, regional and system level. He was named vice president of Clinical Support and Physician Specialty Services at Baptist Health Lexington in 2021.

A Lexington native, Repass is a graduate of Transylvania University and the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. He served his residency at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Magee's Lexington
Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

The 27 Twin Drive-in will not be opening this summer. The family-run business had been open...
Landmark southern Ky. drive-in theater permanently closing
Signing Day typically means signing with a university for an athletic scholarship, but this day...
Frederick Douglass High School hosts Signing Day for seniors
Medical marijuana
Beshear predicts leeway for some action on medical cannabis
On the evening of Monday May 2nd a car had driven off the side of Stoner Ave. toward Stoner...
Crews use sonar, magnets to fish out car submerged in Ky. creek
(Source: MGN)
Mistrial declared in Lexington murder case due to lack of jurors