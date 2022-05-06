Advertisement

Airbnb hosts see boom for Derby week in Louisville, Lexington

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people are staying in Kentucky for Derby weekend.

It’s big business for hotels and Airbnbs.

The personal finance website, money.co.uk, found a 340% spike in average nightly rates for Airbnbs in Louisville. That’s between Derby Day and the week before.

Some of that boom comes to Lexington. We found one Airbnb that’s going for nearly $5,000 a night!

