Airbnb hosts see boom for Derby week in Louisville, Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people are staying in Kentucky for Derby weekend.

It’s big business for hotels and Airbnbs.

The personal finance website, money.co.uk, found a 340% spike in average nightly rates for Airbnbs in Louisville. That’s between Derby Day and the week before.

Some of that boom comes to Lexington. We found one Airbnb that’s going for nearly $5,000 a night!

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.