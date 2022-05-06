Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning everyone, and Happy Oaks Day!

It is a First Alert Weather Day as we track the potential for strong to severe storms across the commonwealth. Temps will ride mild all day long and hit right about average in the low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day, but not an all-out washout, by all means, there will be plenty of breaks in the activity throughout the day. The SPC has put us under a level 2/5 Slight risk for severe weather in eastern KY. The main threats include damaging winds, hail, and a brief spin-up tornado. This will keep things cool into your derby day. High on Saturday look to stay maybe in the upper 50s with scattered showers. By Sunday we dry up and temps rebound to near 70. For most of next week, things stay mostly dry with a summer-like feel.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

