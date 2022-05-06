Advertisement

Ethereal Road out of Derby 148 field

Ethereal Road - Kentucky Derby
Ethereal Road - Kentucky Derby(Coady Photography/Oaklawn Park)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the 20 horses in the Kentucky Derby 148 field has been scratched.

Ethereal Road, who had drawn post position 20, was pulled from the field this morning.

The scratch opens a spot in the race for an alternate entry. Rich Strike joins the field and will race from the outside gate.

Rich Strike - Kentucky Derby
Rich Strike - Kentucky Derby(Coady Photography/Churchill Downs)

Rich Strike is trained by Eric Reed and will go to the post with jockey Sonny Leon aboard.

The other alternate entry, Rattle N Roll, has also been officially scratched.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

