‘He should be here:’ Mentor remembers boy who police say was stabbed to death by his mom

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A faculty member at the University of Kentucky is sharing memories of a Lexington boy he worked with.

Police say 13-year-old Deon Williams was stabbed to death by his mother. Five-year-old Skyler Williams was also killed.

Deon attended Winburn Middle School, and his mentor, Shawn Pryor, said he was a bright young man with very big dreams.

Pryor met Deon last month in a creative writing and comics class.

“He was sitting in the second or third row. He was very quiet, very reserved, he kept to himself,” Pryor said.

The teachers handed out journals and told students to start brainstorming ideas.

“He was ready. He was just going at it,” Pryor said.

Pryor says Deon worked on a story about a kid wanting to be a superhero like his father. Deon was so excited about the class he started opening up more to his classmates.

“I asked him, ‘Hey, you still enjoying the class?’ He was like, ‘Yeah I love coming here. I love it, it’s great,’” Pryor said.

Sadly, Deon did not make it to another writing class, but Pryor said Deon will always have a special place in his heart.

“It hurts. He should be here. Skylar, his little sister should still be here. I’m going to miss him. He meant a lot to me,” Pryor said.

With Deon’s passing, Pryor says he is working with the school to continue the comic writing class.

