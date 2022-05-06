Advertisement

‘It is heartbreaking’: Tony Dow, ‘Leave It to Beaver’ actor, announces cancer diagnosis

'Leave It To Beaver' actor Tony Dow announces that he has been diagnosed with cancer.
'Leave It To Beaver' actor Tony Dow announces that he has been diagnosed with cancer.(Reed Saxon/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Tony Dow shared this week on his social media page that he has once again been diagnosed with cancer.

Dow, known for his role as Wally Cleaver on “Leave It To Beaver,” shared the cancer diagnosis on Thursday.

The 77-year-old actor and his wife, Lauren Shulkind, shared a joint statement on the actor’s Facebook page:

“Dear Friends & Fans of Tony Dow, I have some very sad news to share with you. Unfortunately, Tony has once again been diagnosed with cancer. He is approaching this reality so bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking.”

The couple didn’t share any further immediate details, but they thanked everyone already for their caring thoughts.

As of Friday afternoon, Dow’s social media post had over 14,000 comments from fans sending him well wishes and more than 2,000 shares.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Magee's Lexington
Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Police say 13-year-old Deon Williams was stabbed to death by his mother. Deon attended Winburn...
‘He should be here:’ Mentor remembers boy who police say was stabbed to death by his mom
An author says she’s completed five years of research on the origins of the lyrics and says the...
New book explores past of ‘My Old Kentucky Home’
FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Challenge over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility fails
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
Autopsy: Patrick Lyoya killed by cop’s shot to the head
After pandemic pause, Ky. woman who beat cancer gets to participate in Oaks Survivors Parade
WATCH | After pandemic pause, Ky. woman who beat cancer gets to participate in Oaks Survivors Parade