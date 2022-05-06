New book explores past of ‘My Old Kentucky Home’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The world will hear the state song, My Old Kentucky Home, playing at Churchill Downs on Derby Day.

But an author says she’s completed five years of research on the origins of the lyrics and says the famous song should stop being played because of its connections to slavery.

“We’re talking about a song from 1853,” author Emily Bingham said.

Kentucky author Bingham is hosting a book signing about her new hardback titled “My Old Kentucky Home: The Astonishing Life and Reckoning of an Iconic American Song.”

“I should give you a trigger warning, this song has slurs,” Bingham said.

In the original first verse, songwriter Stephen Foster pens the lyrics, “Tis summer the darkies are gay.” The term “darkies” was later revised to “people.”

The book takes you on a journey through the hard times of slavery, to the song performed in blackfaced minstrels in the mid-1800s, to the changing of its lyrics in the 1980s.

“My heart sank because I saw that this was literally a song about an enslaved person from Kentucky being torn from a family,” Bingham said.

Foster wrote the song from an enslaved man’s perspective, yearning to get back to his family, hence the title “My Old Kentucky Home.”

UK Director of Opera Theatre Dr. Everett McCorvey has performed the song close to a thousand times at different venues during his 31 years on campus. He said as long as it’s the state’s song, he will continue to sing it.

“I think the words that are in the lyrics of the song as it currently stands are words that I sing,” Dr. McCorvey said.

Historian Kent Masterson Brown says Foster was an abolitionist and his lyrics were about anti-slavery.

“Every time we sing it, I mean that’s what everyone should think about. What about them, and why erase it,” Brown said.

“It’s a complicated song. It’s a complicated situation because it’s loved by so many people,” Dr. McCorvey said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.