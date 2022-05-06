Officials investigating school lockdown situation in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating a school lockdown situation in Lexington.

The Fayette County School District released a statement that said police are investigating a report of a weapon at the Lexington Traditional Magnet School.

They said officers haven’t found a weapon, but as of caution, students are being held in their classrooms.

The school district assured parents that students at the school are safe.

They said they would be following up with parents at the conclusion of hte investigation.

