Advertisement

Secret Oath wins Kentucky Oaks 148

Secret Oath - Kentucky Oaks
Secret Oath - Kentucky Oaks(Coady Photography-Churchill Downs)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Secret Oath has won the 148th Run for the Lilies.

The horse was trained by D. Wayne Lukas, owned by Briland Farm and ridden by jockey Luis Saez.

Secret Oath ran from post position 1 in Friday’s race and was listed at 4-1 odds at race time. Coming in second and third place are Nest, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., and Desert Dawn, trained by Phil D’Amato and ridden by jockey Umberto Rispoli.

Friday’s Kentucky Oaks was the first race held at full capacity at Churchill Downs since 2019.

Total attendance for Friday’s event was 100,188.

Payouts for a $2 bet are listed below:

Secret Oath - Win $10.80 - Place $5.60 - Show $4.60

Nest - Place $4.20 - Show $3.20

Desert Dawn - Show $15.40

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Magee's Lexington
Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Ethereal Road - Kentucky Derby
Ethereal Road out of Derby 148 field
The running of the Kentucky Oaks is only one day away, and Kroger florists are hard at work...
Kroger florists begin crafting ‘Lilies for the Fillies’ for Kentucky Oaks winner
Florent Geroux, Cyberknife's jockey, is thrilled with the attention and goodwill the horse’s...
Derby contender raises awareness of innovative cancer treatment
The PGA TOUR Barbasol Championship announced tickets to the 2022 Tournament will go on sale...
Barbasol Championship 2022 tickets set to go on sale