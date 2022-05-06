Senate district 22 GOP candidates discuss issues in forum

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Republican candidates took to the podium at Wilmore City Hall Thursday to debate and vie for the party’s nomination.

It’s for Senate District 22, which is a closely watched race.

It’s been six months since Donald Douglas beat Helen Bukulmez in a special election to take the seat of the late Tom Buford. Now, the incumbent faces a challenge from Andrew Cooperrider in order to retain that spot in the state legislature.

The two candidates share several conservative values. Both support the second amendment, are pro-life, and call for smaller government. But they came to blows on a few occasions, particularly when it comes to their campaign style and how they would be received in Frankfort.

Cooperrider challenged Senator Douglas’ decisions on legislation from this past session. For example, Douglas voted in favor of House Bill 8, to bring income tax down in increments year over year.

Cooperrider is against it, saying it requires revenues to go up, increasing the overall tax burden. Both candidates took the time after the debate to reiterate what they believe separates them from one another, and makes them the best fit for the job.

“It’s quite clear I know what’s going on, I am up to date on the issues and more importantly I am able to be independent and represent the people. My campaign is completely funded by grassroots donations. I do not take any corporate money,” Cooperrider said.

“I think that one of the biggest differences is the maturity and the ability to sit and listen and understand where people are. Appreciate where they are. Look at their situation through their eyes,” Douglas said.

The winner of the primary on May 17 will be up against Democrat Chuck Eddy in November’s general election, who ran unopposed on the other side of the ticket.

