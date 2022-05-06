Advertisement

UK hosts first ‘normal’ graduation ceremonies since spring 2019

By Jim Stratman
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday morning begins graduation ceremonies for the University of Kentucky’s class of 2022.

After four years dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday marks the first normal Spring Commencement since 2019.

The college experience may not have been exactly what these graduates thought it would be, but by all accounts, the graduation ceremonies will be. UK officials said this year will feel a lot more normal.

UK grad says growing up in eastern Ky. motivated her career in medical field

During last year’s Spring Commencement, COVID protocols were still firmly in place.

There were more ceremonies to make for smaller crowds, social distancing was being implemented, masks were worn, and for many graduates, they were just happy to be able to walk across the stage.

But this year, that isn’t the case. There will be four commencements coming a number of the different colleges, just like it was done before COVID-19.

UK said that there will be more than 3,900 students walking across the stage between Friday and Saturday and more than 5,300 degrees are set to be handed out.

For each of these students, it is a moment they won’t forget.

“It has been the best six years ever. I wouldn’t trade it even through the ups and down and the online and the in person because it just goes to show you that nothing in life is going to be planned so you might as well make the best of it,” UK graduate Sally Martin said.

There will be three ceremonies Friday. The earliest began at 9:00 a.m. and the last one will start at 6:00 p.m. Then Saturday the last four schools will come out for the ceremony at 9:00 a.m.

