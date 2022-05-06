Advertisement

WATCH: Man cuts grass before stealing lawn mower, police say

The video shows him cutting the homeowner's front and back yard before running away when officers arrived. (Source: Port Arthur Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
May. 6, 2022
PORT ARTHUR, Tx. (Gray News) – A man in Texas is accused of stealing a lawn mower but made sure to cut the homeowner’s grass before he left.

The Port Arthur Police Department posted security video of the man taking the lawn mower.

The video shows him cutting the homeowner’s front and back yard before running away when officers arrived.

Police say he dragged the lawn mower as he ran and ultimately left it in an alley to evade an arrest.

Officers are looking for the man for an outstanding warrant for burglary of a building.

