2022 post positions, odds for Kentucky Derby contenders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2022 Kentucky Derby returned to Churchill Downs on Saturday with crowds expected to fill capacity.

The post positions and odds are below.

Kentucky Derby

1 - Mo Donegal

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Donegal Racing & Repole Stable / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

ODDS: 9-1



2 - Happy Jack

Trainer: Doug O’Neill / Owner: Calumet Farm / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno

ODDS: 20-1



3 - Epicenter

Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario

ODDS: 5-1



4 - Summer Is Tomorrow

Trainer: Bhupat Seemar / Owner: Michael Hilary Burke & Negar Burke / Jockey: Mickael Barzalona

ODDS: 33-1



5 - Smile Happy

Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Lucky Seven Stable / Jockey: Corey Lanerie

ODDS: 15-1



6 - Messier

Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, Catherine Donovan, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm / Jockey: John Velazquez

ODDS: 6-1



7 - Crown Pride

Trainer: Koichi Shintani / Owner: Teruya Yoshida / Jockey: Christophe Lemaire

ODDS: 17-1



8 - Charge It

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Whisper Hill Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez

ODDS: 14-1



9 - Tiz the Bomb

Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Magdalena Racing (Lessee) / Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

ODDS: 26-1



10 - Zandon

Trainer: Chad Brown / Owner: Jeff Drown / Jockey: Flavien Prat

ODDS: 7-1



11 - Pioneer of Medina

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Sumaya US Stables / Jockey: TBD

ODDS: 52-1



12 - Taiba

Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: Zedan Racing Stables / Jockey: Mike Smith

ODDS: 5-1



13 - Simplification

Trainer: Antonio Sano / Owner: Tami Bobo / Jockey: Jose Ortiz

ODDS: 41-1



14 - Barber Road

Trainer: John Ortiz / Owner: WSS Racing / Jockey: Rey Guttierez

ODDS: 50-1



15 - White Arbarrio

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr. / Owner: C2 Racing Stable & La Milagrosa Stable / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

ODDS: 13-1



16 - Cyberknife

Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Gold Square / Jockey: Florent Geroux

ODDS: 12-1



17 - Classic Causeway

Trainer: Brian Lynch / Owner: Kentucky West Racing & Clarke M. Cooper / Jockey: Julien Leparoux

ODDS: 76-1



18 - Tawny Port

Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Peachtree Stable / Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

ODDS: 77-1



19 - Zozos

Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Barry & Joni Butzow / Jockey: Manny Franco

ODDS: 44-1



20 - Etheral Road - SCRATCHED

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Julie Gilbert & Aaron Sones / Jockey: TBD

ODDS: 30-1

21- Rich Strike

Trainer: Eric R. Reed / Owner: RED TR-Racing, LLC / Jockey: Sonny Leon

ODDS: 98-1



22- Rattle N Roll - SCRATCHED

Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek / Owner: Lucky Seven Stable (Michael J. Mackin) / Jockey: James Graham

ODDS: 30-1



