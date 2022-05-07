Ally Blake’s Forecast | Things improve for Mother’s Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening everyone! After a rather dreary Derby day, things look to improve tomorrow.

Showers and mist are likely to exit our region by at least midnight and overnight we will clear out. Temps stay in the mid-50s and cool into the upper-40s waking up on Sunday. Tomorrow morning there is a chance to see some thick fog in some locations so keep that in mind. It’s Mother’s Day and the forecast is looking great. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with temps reaching near 70 degrees. Into the workweek, we continue this much nicer, drier, and warmer stretch. On Monday we see a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the upper 70s. The rest of the week features a summer-like feel as we hover in the low 80s. Towards the end of the week comes our next chance for rain.

I hope you all have a great day!:)

