Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Things improve for Mother’s Day

Sunday Evening Forecast
sunday's breakdown
sunday's breakdown(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening everyone! After a rather dreary Derby day, things look to improve tomorrow.

Showers and mist are likely to exit our region by at least midnight and overnight we will clear out. Temps stay in the mid-50s and cool into the upper-40s waking up on Sunday. Tomorrow morning there is a chance to see some thick fog in some locations so keep that in mind. It’s Mother’s Day and the forecast is looking great. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with temps reaching near 70 degrees. Into the workweek, we continue this much nicer, drier, and warmer stretch. On Monday we see a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the upper 70s. The rest of the week features a summer-like feel as we hover in the low 80s. Towards the end of the week comes our next chance for rain.

I hope you all have a great day!:)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Magee's Lexington
Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Good Friday morning everyone, and Happy Oaks Day!
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Through Friday
Some storms could become severe on Oaks Day
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Severe weather possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe weather threat grows for Oaks Day