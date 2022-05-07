Advertisement

Police investigate overnight double-homicide in Lexington

Officers have been there since roughly 1:00 this morning. The coroner was called to the scene.
Officers have been there since roughly 1:00 this morning. The coroner was called to the scene.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police responded to the scene of a shooting Saturday morning at Green Acres Park off La Salle Road.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of a car crash and two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims, a 49-year-old male, and a 20-year-old female were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three other people are reported to have been injured in the shootout. One of the victims was taken to UK hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say that two more victims drove themselves to the hospital. They also have non-life-threatening injuries.

They say multiple houses and parked cars were hit by bullets during this incident.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance video.

This story is developing and we will continue to update you with the latest information throughout the day.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Magee's Lexington
Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

The Poor Man's Harlan County Derby Eve Party returned to Lexington to raise money for a charity...
Poor Man’s Harlan County Derby Eve Party returns to Lexington to raise money for charity
The Poor Man's Harlan County Derby Eve Party returned to Lexington to raise money for a charity...
Poor Man's Harlan County Derby Eve Party returns to Lexington
Police say 13-year-old Deon Williams was stabbed to death by his mother. Deon attended Winburn...
‘He should be here:’ Mentor remembers boy who police say was stabbed to death by his mom
An author says she’s completed five years of research on the origins of the lyrics and says the...
New book explores past of ‘My Old Kentucky Home’