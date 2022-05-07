Police investigate overnight double-homicide in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police responded to the scene of a shooting Saturday morning at Green Acres Park off La Salle Road.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of a car crash and two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims, a 49-year-old male, and a 20-year-old female were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three other people are reported to have been injured in the shootout. One of the victims was taken to UK hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say that two more victims drove themselves to the hospital. They also have non-life-threatening injuries.

They say multiple houses and parked cars were hit by bullets during this incident.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance video.

This story is developing and we will continue to update you with the latest information throughout the day.

