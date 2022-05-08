Family friend remembers Lexington double homicide victim as investigation continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Victoria Williams says Amaya Victoria Taylor-Sandifer was like a second daughter to her, as Amaya went to school with her own daughter.

But now, she is hurting as the girl she saw grow up into a beautiful young woman had her life taken too soon.

“Amaya was just a beautiful soul, never got in trouble with anyone,” said Williams. “Funny, loving, laughing...just happy about life.”

Williams says Amaya was inseparable from her daughter. She says Amaya graduated from Rise STEM Academy for Girls and was attending Tennessee State. She had just gotten home for the summer...and was going to be a senior.

“We’re the ones that’s going to have to be without her, not knowing what she planned to do in life and how she was going to impact the world,” Williams said.

Williams says Amaya was at a party in a shelter at Green Acres Park when the shooting occurred. Police responded around 1:15 Saturday morning, but Amaya and 49-year-old James Bost, Jr. were pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams says when she got the call, she felt a series of emotions from shock to anger. She wishes people would think about the significance of their violent actions.

“People do see the impact, but I don’t think they think about the impact that they were gonna leave on someone else’s family when they do something like this,” said Williams. “It’s not fair to her family, it’s really not fair to anybody because no parent should ever have to bury their kid. No parent.”

Three other people are reported to have been injured in the shootout. One of the victims was taken to UK hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say that two more victims drove themselves to the hospital. They also have non-life-threatening injuries.

They say multiple houses and parked cars were hit by bullets during this incident.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance video.

