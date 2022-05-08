Storm damage reported across Pulaski County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong storms passed through Pulaski County Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service later confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down on Hardwick Rd. in Bronston, moving across the Cumberland River towards the Lake Cumberland Speedway and tracked northeast into the Antioch community where it lifted on Antioch Church Rd.

“It was damaging wind. It took converters right off the telephone pole. It took three of them off right across the street there. It lasted less than five minutes. All this damage in five minutes,” Pulaski County resident, John Platt Sr. said.

Johnny Hill explained that his brother-in-law’s home in the Antioch community was the first in their neighborhood to be hit by the strong winds.”

“It actually took the oak two-by-sixes off of the barn and took it over the house and drove it into the ground probably two foot. Two or three foot. It’s pretty powerful to do something like this. This probably come three hundred feet from the barn and drove it into the ground, Hill said.

Once the sound of strong wind settled, John Platt Sr. described a new sound that filled the area, the voices of his neighbors.

“After the storm hit, you could hear out here was neighbors ‘you okay?’ Everybody hollering. ‘Are you okay there?’ Everybody was checking on everybody else. Whether they liked them or not. Cause not everybody likes their neighbor, you know how that goes. But everybody came together and looked at each other and made sure everybody was alright it was really nice,” Platt Sr. said.

The kindness of his neighbors and the damage left behind by the storm left Platt Sr. with little to say.

“It was truly incredible the damage. It’s amazing what the forces of nature can do,” Platt Sr. said.

