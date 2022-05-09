Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A summer-like feel

Sunday Evening Forecast
Good evening y'all! It was a lovely Mother's Day here in kentucky and this kicks off an even...
Good evening y'all! It was a lovely Mother's Day here in kentucky and this kicks off an even better week ahead.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening y’all! It was a lovely Mother’s Day here in Kentucky and this kicks off an even better week ahead.

Overnight partly cloudy skies dominate and temps hover in the 50s. Tomorrow we see a mix of sun and clouds and temps flirt with near 80 degrees. Most of the upcoming work week is dry and warm. Temps stay in the low 80s. This summer-like feel stays for most of the week. The next chance for rain likely comes by the next weekend. Other than that go enjoy the week ahead, not much else to say!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Magee's Lexington
Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Residents in Pulaski County are still dealing with the aftermath from Friday’s storms.
Storm damage reported across Pulaski County
sunday's breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Things improve for Mother’s Day
Good Friday morning everyone, and Happy Oaks Day!
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Through Friday