Ally Blake’s Forecast | A summer-like feel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening y’all! It was a lovely Mother’s Day here in Kentucky and this kicks off an even better week ahead.

Overnight partly cloudy skies dominate and temps hover in the 50s. Tomorrow we see a mix of sun and clouds and temps flirt with near 80 degrees. Most of the upcoming work week is dry and warm. Temps stay in the low 80s. This summer-like feel stays for most of the week. The next chance for rain likely comes by the next weekend. Other than that go enjoy the week ahead, not much else to say!

