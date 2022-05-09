Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Summer Preview

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track a summer preview across the region this week, but changes are already taking shape this weekend into early next week. That’s when storm chances and cooler temps fight back into the bluegrass state.

I’m also going to take a little look into the summer ahead.

Let’s begin with the short range and roll forward. Highs today range from the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the state under a mix of sun and clouds.

Temps really take over for Tuesday and Wednesday and surge deep into the 80s for the entire state. Western Kentucky has a chance to see the first 90 of the season.

Our next threat for showers and storms arrives later in the weekend as a deep trough looks to dive into the region.

That look tells us to enjoy the warm and dry weather of this week because things will likely be much different a week from now.

