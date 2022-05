LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner is on the scene of a crash on I-75 in Lexington.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Monday near the on-ramp from Winchester road. The northbound lanes have been shut down as crews work to clear the area.

WKYT has a crew at the scene working to learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.