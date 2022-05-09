Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A Summer-like surge is coming our way

Highs will climb into the mid-80s
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are set to reach the mid-80s this week.

It looks downright warm over the next few days! This means that our daytime highs will start the week in the upper-70s. Most of you will run around 5 degrees above normal today. All we need is to reach those 70s to experience that!

The middle of the week features temperatures in the low to mid-80s! These are numbers that are normal for mid-June. We are going to get there roughly a month before it normally gets here. One of the issues that come with this heat is the humidity will be back in town. You’ll begin noticing it by midweek! This isn’t going to be an absolutely muggy feel, just a little more noticeable.

Some scattered showers & storms will be back on Friday. The rain threat will continue through the weekend.

Take care of each other!

