Advertisement

K-9 finds 250 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

K-9 Tara sniffed out 250 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, police said.
K-9 Tara sniffed out 250 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, police said.(Steele Police Department/Town of Steele)
By WBRC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEELE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A K-9 in Alabama led officers to a huge marijuana bust Monday morning.

Police in Steele said K-9 Tara, who specializes in drug sniffing, alerted officers to a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. during a traffic stop on Interstate 59.

Police said approximately 250 pounds of marijuana was seized from the vehicle. Two people were arrested.

Officials did not provide additional information.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Magee's Lexington
Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 in the Oval...
Biden signs Ukraine ‘lend-lease’ bill in rejoinder to Putin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied...
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Democrats want to boost Biden Ukraine aid plan to near $40B
Nikki James
Lexington mother accused of killing her children booked into jail