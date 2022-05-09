Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 5/08: Rep. Andy Barr; Congressional candidate Derek Petteys

Kentucky Newsmakers 5/08: Rep. Andy Barr; Congressional candidate Derek Petteys
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Congressman Andy Barr and Republican candidate for Congress Derek Petteys.

Democrats will choose their nominee between Geoff Young and Christopher Preece. It’s a busy time in Washington and here at home for Congressman Barr. This week, a leaked document indicates the Supreme Court will strike down Roe v. Wade and allow states to outlaw abortion, but Congress may get involved.

What are Congressman Barr’s thoughts on Russia’s war on Ukraine and what the U.S. is doing to assist in the war with refugees? Inflation is climbing along with economic activity as the country returns to pre-pandemic employment levels.

And on this Derby weekend, there’s a new anti-doping and medication control agency to set uniform drug safety standards for the horse industry. It comes out of a bill pushed by Barr.

We’ll also hear from Republican candidate for Congress Derek Petteys, who bills himself as a “common-sense voice for the people.” He stakes out conservative positions on education, crime and education. Petteys has also been critical of social media companies and has called Congressman Barr a “career politician.”

