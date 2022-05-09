Advertisement

Ky. man accused of shooting his mom on Mother’s Day over Xbox controller

Jacob Small, 22. Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of shooting his own mother on Mother’s Day.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, they got a call around 8:30 Sunday night, that someone had been shot and was on their way to the hospital in Monticello.

Around the same time, Sheriff Tim Catron received a call that the suspect was at a neighbor’s house waiting for police to come to get him.

When deputies arrived at the home on Grayer Ridge Road, in the Susie community, the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Jacob Small, told them he had gotten into a fight with his mom, Amber Powell, over an Xbox controller. Small told police he had given it to her as a Mother’s Day gift.

We’re told that when Powell and another person were leaving the home, Small fired a rifle into the car, hitting his mother.

The sheriff’s office says Small handed over the rifle used in the shooting to the deputy.

Powell was taken to the Wayne County Hospital and then transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington for her injuries. We do not know her condition at this time.

Small is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

