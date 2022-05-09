Advertisement

Lexington-based nonprofit working to help families amid baby formula shortage

There is an ongoing shortage of baby formula, across the country.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is an ongoing shortage of baby formula, across the country.

Some stores are putting limits on how much parents can buy, creating an added strain for families.

MORE: Nationwide baby formula shortage getting worse

A nonprofit group is working to help Kentucky families.

The Nest is a Lexington-based nonprofit providing various services, including family assistance and basic human needs distribution. They are facing a shortage in baby formula donations but are working to help individuals obtain formula in other ways.

“We give out gift cards to places like Kroger and, ya know, Target. Wherever they’re selling formula,” said Adam Kuhn, family assistance supervisor at The Nest. “They can make those trips themselves and maybe they’ll get lucky. So, if there’s any kind of indirect assistance we can provide to them to help them kind of acquire that formula we’ll do that too.”

Baby formula is a necessity for parents and the shortage is leaving many individuals unsure of what to do.

“Because of the shortage, they’re confused. They don’t know where to go. They’ve just been given a random number and like hope that we have a decent supply and, unfortunately, the answer for us, in a lot of cases, has been ‘no,’ said Kuhn. “So, they’re kind of scrambling, trying to work with friends or family or whoever, trying to put money together to go to stores even outside of Lexington, in some cases, to buy what they need.”

The Nest is a donation-based organization and they are always looking for donation items, including formula, to help their clients. You can find out more information about how you can help, or receive help, here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Magee's Lexington
Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

People in Woodford County are walking with an extra pep in their step. Versailles is home to...
Versailles community celebrates Derby win for trainer Eric Reed
Two rescue dogs met for the first time after both of them were found in bad shape.
Two Ky. dogs rescued in bad shape meet for the first time
County by County, Pt. 2 (5/9/2022)
County by County, Pt. 2 (5/9/2022)
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | A Summer Preview
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | A Summer Preview
Storm damage clean up continues after confirmed tornado in Pulaski County
WATCH |Storm damage clean up continues after confirmed tornado in Pulaski County