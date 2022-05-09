Advertisement

Lexington mayoral candidates to square off in televised debate

By WKYT News Staff and Bill Bryant
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s mayoral candidates will square off for a televised debate on Monday night.

The debate will be hosted at Transylvania University’s Carrick Theater. Moderated by WKYT’s Bill Bryant, the forum will air live on The CW Lexington and be livestreamed on WKYT.com from 7-8 p.m. Watch live above.

The debate features incumbent mayor Linda Gorton, and challengers David Kloiber and Adrian Wallace.

Gorton is seeking a second term. She’s no political novice, having served as vice mayor and several terms on the urban county council. She re-emerged on the scene in 2018 and easily won the mayor’s race, despite being outspent in the election. She’s a career nurse.

David Kloiber is a first-term member of the council who chose to run for mayor over another term representing Hamburg and some other neighborhoods. He has been running an aggressive schedule of TV ads, introducing himself and zeroing in on crime in the city. He’s involved in the technology business and runs a foundation that provides opportunities for school children.

Adrian Wallace has never held public office, but has been involved in community organizations for years and has made the case in this campaign that too many neighborhoods are being left behind as Lexington grows and allocates its resources. Wallace is a military veteran and minister.

The debate will touch on lots of topics, including crime and affordable housing challenges.

Our debate comes just days before early voting begins on Thursday and the primary is a week from Tuesday. It will narrow the field to two candidates for mayor for the fall.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Magee's Lexington
Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Nikki James
Lexington mother accused of killing her children booked into jail
Ambulance
Man killed in Whitley County mowing accident
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 5/08: Rep. Andy Barr; Congressional candidate Derek Petteys
Jacob Small, 22. Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Ky. man accused of shooting his mom on Mother’s Day over Xbox controller