Lexington mayoral candidates to square off in televised debate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s mayoral candidates will square off for a televised debate on Monday night.

The debate will be hosted at Transylvania University’s Carrick Theater. Moderated by WKYT’s Bill Bryant, the forum will air live on The CW Lexington and be livestreamed on WKYT.com from 7-8 p.m. Watch live above.

The debate features incumbent mayor Linda Gorton, and challengers David Kloiber and Adrian Wallace.

Gorton is seeking a second term. She’s no political novice, having served as vice mayor and several terms on the urban county council. She re-emerged on the scene in 2018 and easily won the mayor’s race, despite being outspent in the election. She’s a career nurse.

David Kloiber is a first-term member of the council who chose to run for mayor over another term representing Hamburg and some other neighborhoods. He has been running an aggressive schedule of TV ads, introducing himself and zeroing in on crime in the city. He’s involved in the technology business and runs a foundation that provides opportunities for school children.

Adrian Wallace has never held public office, but has been involved in community organizations for years and has made the case in this campaign that too many neighborhoods are being left behind as Lexington grows and allocates its resources. Wallace is a military veteran and minister.

The debate will touch on lots of topics, including crime and affordable housing challenges.

Our debate comes just days before early voting begins on Thursday and the primary is a week from Tuesday. It will narrow the field to two candidates for mayor for the fall.

