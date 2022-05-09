Advertisement

Lexington mother accused of killing her children booked into jail

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death is now in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Police say 5-year-old Skylar Williams and 13-year-old Deon Williams were killed on May 2 at an apartment on Rogers Road. The coroner says the siblings died from multiple stab wounds.

The children’s mother, 43-year-old Nikki James, was booked into jail Monday afternoon on two counts of murder.

James is expected in court Tuesday.

Nikki James
Nikki James(Fayette County Detention Center)

