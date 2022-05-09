Advertisement

One person dead after Knott County car crash

Generic graphic.
Generic graphic.(Associated Press)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LACKEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in the Lackey Community of Knott County.

They mention in a release they received a call about the single-vehicle incident at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7th.

When they arrived at the scene on KY-550E, they found a 1997 red Chevrolet overturned in a nearby creek with nobody inside.

Troopers and Officers with Kentucky Fish & Wildlife began working with other search and rescue personnel to search the waterway, believing the driver was swept out of the vehicle during the crash.

The next afternoon they found the body of Charles B. Moore, 31, of Mousie. Moore was pronounced dead on the scene by the Knott County Coroners Office before his body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The following investigation remains ongoing.

