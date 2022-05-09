Storm damage clean up continues after confirmed tornado in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Pulaski County are still cleaning up after Friday’s storms.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down, leaving trees damaged and homes destroyed. That’s when the Burnside Fire Department sprang into action.

“It was pretty hectic, but we actually managed it pretty well and functioned pretty smoothly as far as the fire side goes,” Burnside Fire Chief James Martin said.

Martin said they were originally responding to a camper fire when the winds picked up and the clouds got dark.

“Once out to the fire we got notified of the tornado coming through so actually we had crews break off and go assist with the road department,” Martin said.

The damage from the storm spans over three miles, starting in Bronson before moving across the lake and then through Burnside. It affected neighborhoods and the Speedway.

“We’re actually working on a weather alert system here for the city and we are in the process of getting tornado sirens installed for the city,” Martin said.

The city currently does not have tornado sirens, but because there wasn’t a warning during the time of touch down, the sirens wouldn’t have alarmed anyways. That’s why it’s important to stay weather prepared.

“Pretty much just pay close attention to weather alerts cause sometimes people look at them and don’t really read a lot into them but sometimes those alerts can save your lives,” Martin said.

While it will still take a while for people to pick up the pieces officials are just fortunate that most of the county was left unscathed.

The chief said the tornado sirens should be installed in the coming weeks in Burnside.

