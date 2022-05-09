Advertisement

UK star Chris Rodriguez charged with DUI

Rodriguez was arrested Sunday morning at 3:15.
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Rodriguez was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT has confirmed that Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez has been charged with DUI.

According to UK Police Chief Joe Monroe, Rodriguez was arrested Sunday morning at 3:15 on Nicholasville Road in Lexington.

Monroe says Rodriguez drew the attention of officers because he was operating his vehicle with no operational tail lights.

We have reached out to UK Athletics for a statement, but have not heard back.

