Versailles community celebrates Derby win for trainer Eric Reed

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Woodford County are walking with an extra pep in their step. Versailles is home to 2022 Kentucky Derby winning trainer Eric Reed.

“We got put on the map in a high-profile way, and so Eric Reed, Woodford County is so proud of him,” Judge-Executive James Kay said.

Some lifelong residents are still in shock that an 80-1 longshot named Rich Strike and his trainer helped Versailles on an international map.

“Hearing the city of Versailles mentioned on the national coverage was just a phenomenal thing,” Mayor Brian Traugott said.

Neighbors are swelling with pride.

“Everybody’s happy. It’s a good mood in Versailles,” Cindy Rankin said.

Rankin, a Versailles native, put $10 on the long shot. She said it gave her $1,600 in return.

A town celebration for Reed is in the works, but it may be a while.

“We’re going to find a way to recognize him. First, we’re going to let him win the Preakness. And when he’s done with all three of them, we will really recognize him,” Mayor Traugott said.

Reed’s accomplishment was a long shot, not to mention his horse was a late addition. People here say what he achieved can be a life lesson.

“The life lesson is if you are in the race, give it your all no matter how big an underdog you are, you can win,” Kay said.

Woodford County officials said Reed’s win will undoubtedly boost tourism in the area.

